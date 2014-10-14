how will the uk cpi affect the pound 76412014

Very choppy week in FX; the ranges are winning without showing a continuous direction as of yet.  GBP/USD has been trading between 1.6125 and 1.6050, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 14, 2014 5:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Very choppy week in FX; the ranges are winning without showing a continuous direction as of yet.  GBP/USD has been trading between 1.6125 and 1.6050, currently at the lower end of the range after a fall from yesterday.

Today the pound will be tested with CPI data due out expected at 1.4%, a slight drop from the last at 1.5%, so more than likely this has been priced in until the actual data comes out.  If a weaker read does come in there will start to be concerns on the rate hike that was expected early next year. If stronger, it will put the bulls back in charge with hikes looking more certain.

The euro has been strong this week, starting off as low as 1.2618 to a high of 1.2768 yesterday. It’s had a pull back so far in overnight trading as the profit takers come in to play now just holding above 1.2700.  The German ZEW Economic statement will be released today, a leading indicator of economic health, expected at 0.2 from last 6.9. This will be helping the euro lower as this data is awaited to come out, so a very weak bit of data from the main Eurozone state.

Overnight data is a market mover with the Chinese CPI data expected at 1.7% a drop from 2%, normally has a negative effect on the Asian currency if is weaker than expected.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.2700 1.2685 1.2650   | Resistance 1.2775 1.2860 1.2900

 

USD/JPY

Supports 107.10 106.80 106.65      Resistance 107.50 107.75 108.20

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6050 1.6020 1.5995  Resistance 1.6100 1.6130 1.6160

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.