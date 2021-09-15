How will German elections impact the Eurostoxx 50 Three scenarios to watch

With a marginal, but growing lead in the polls as we go to press, a coalition led by the center-left SPD is the most likely scenario...what does that mean for the Eurostoxx 50?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 15, 2021 10:38 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

How will German elections impact the Eurostoxx 50? Three scenarios to watch

As readers may already know, Germans head to the polls on Sunday September 26 to elect a new Bundestag, or federal parliament. In all likelihood, two or three parties will have to form a coalition after the initial results to decide who will succeed Angela Merkel, who is standing down after 16 years as chancellor.

*For more on what’s at stake generally, as well as background on the process and major candidates, see my colleague Rebecca Cattlin’s report “How to trade the German election 2021”

In the lead up to the hotly-contested election, we’ll share a series of articles analyzing how major markets may react under different scenarios. Over the last two weeks, we’ve covered the possible implications for the euro and Germany’s DAX index, and today we’ll examine the Eurostoxx 50, a popular index that aims “to provide a blue-chip representation of the Supersector leaders in the Eurozone” and is made up of roughly one-third German stocks including giants like Adidas, BMW, Volkswagon and SAP.

After more than a decade and a half of rule by Merkel’s conservative Christian Democratic Union / Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) party, the polls are pointing to a tightly-contested race between the CDU/CSU, the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the liberal Green party:

polling

Source: The Economist

Below, we explore the possible implications for the Eurostoxx 50 under coalitions led by each of these three parties, though of course the coalition partner(s) will also have a major impact on policies and the market’s reaction:

1) An SPD-led coalition

With a marginal, but growing lead in the polls as we go to press, a coalition led by the center-left SPD is the most likely scenario – indeed, Goldman Sachs is currently projecting about a 70% of an SPD chancellorship led by Olaf Scholz. As a more left-leaning party than the established CDU/CSU, an SPD-led coalition could be a relatively bearish development for German stocks, as the party has advocated for raising minimum wages, raising taxes, and supporting “labor” at the expense of “capital” at the margin. Of course, the likelihood of more liberal-leaning policies getting enacted will depend on the coalition partner(s) and their priorities.

2) A CDU/CSU-led coalition

Angela Merkel will be a tough act to follow, and that responsibility may well fall on Armin Laschet, the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state. With the CDU/CSU and SPD seemingly at odds after eight years of a coalition, a CDU/CSU victory later this month would likely result in a new coalition and a conservative shift in policy. All else equal, this may be a bullish outcome for the German companies within the Eurostoxx 50, with a lower likelihood of higher taxes, additional regulations, and labor reforms. That said, if a CDU/CSU victory leads to Germany isolating itself and avoiding deeper integration with the rest of Europe, it could weigh on the other companies in the index as time moves along.

3) A Green-led coalition

It’s said that markets absolutely hate uncertainty, and a victory by the left-leaning Green party, led by Annalena Baerbock, would certainly introduce a heavy dose of uncertainty into Germany’s politics. The party advocates for an ambitious climate-change policy, widespread public investment, and deeper European integration, all of which could increase costs for German businesses. Therefore, a Green-led coalition could well be the most bearish election result for the Eurostoxx 50, and one that should have bullish traders keeping a close eye on the polls in the coming weeks.

While the above outlines three different high-level scenarios to watch, along with the potential implications for the Eurostoxx 50, there are countless permutations of coalitions that traders will have to sift through in the wake of the election.

Be sure to stay tuned for more our analysis and any relevant updates in the final stretch before, and initial reaction after, this month’s highly-anticipated election results!

How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Eurostoxx 50 Indices Election

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Eurostoxx 50 articles

Germany flag
How will German elections impact the Eurostoxx 50? Three scenarios to watch
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
September 15, 2021 09:38 AM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Two trades to watch: GBP/USD, Euro Stoxx
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    August 26, 2021 02:34 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      European Open: Delta Weighs on Asian Equities, STOXX 50 Eyes New High
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 6, 2021 12:50 AM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Two trades to watch: Gold, EuroStoxx
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 7, 2021 03:05 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.