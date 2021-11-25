How to use the economic calendar

An economic calendar is a useful resource for traders who want to elevate their fundamental analysis. Here’s more on how to read the economic calendar and the features it offers.

November 25, 2021 12:27 PM
Graphic of trading data chart

What is an economic calendar and why is it used?

An economic calendar is a way to identify key market events to enhance your fundamental analysis. It can help you to improve your understanding of such events, learn how they can affect the price of a range of assets, and enable you to build a more comprehensive trading strategy.

Our economic calendar is a useful tool for managing risk, planning ahead and accessing the data affecting multiple markets at once. Here’s more on the benefits.

Manage risk

Planning trades around market-moving events in advance allows you to factor in potential price volatility to your decisions. When a major event approaches, there will likely be volatility if data is released above or below expectations. Keeping up with such fluctuations can help you make better risk management decisions around risk-reward ratios, stop placements and hedging.

Plan ahead

On the economic calendar, events are sorted by importance, with red showing high importance, yellow medium, and blue low. Traders can prioritise the timing of their positions accordingly, taking into account which events are most likely to move markets.

View multiple data points

The calendar allows users to view multiple data points at once. For example, trading a currency pair effectively will require traders to follow events occurring in both nations covered by the pair, for a full understanding of what can impact the price. In the GBP/JPY example below, the Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting minutes are shown above the Bank of England interest rate decision, allowing traders to gain information that has the potential to affect both currencies in one search.

How does the economic calendar work?

The economic calendar works by showing traders the key global events coming up that have the potential to impact markets and influence trading decisions. From central bank policy meetings to PMI releases and beyond, users can see at a glance the market-moving events affecting the UK, US, Australia, Japan, Germany and France, helping them better plan their strategies.

You can use the City Index economic calendar as a key part of your fundamental analysis across a range of markets. This is what the economic calendar looks like:

Economic calendar1

How to customise the economic calendar

Our default economic calendar setting will show all of the global events coming up. You will need to refine this information for a more granular look at the areas of interest to you.

Customising the economic calendar involves refining the data set to suit your trading goals. You can customise the economic calendar in the following ways:

  • By date: Look at events coming up today, tomorrow, this week and next week by clicking on the respective buttons
  • By timezone: Click the ‘Change timezone’ button to show results from Eastern Standard Time to Coordinated Universal Time and more
  • By country/region: Choose to view events taking place in more than 40 countries, from the US, to Colombia, to Indonesia and beyond
  • By category: Choose from 12 categories to refine your data set. Want to learn specifically about central bank releases? Simply click on Central Banks in the Category section and refine your search to focus on monetary policy summaries, FOMC press conferences, and more. Interested in capital flows? Click that button for the latest on trade balance stats and foreign currency reserves
  • By volatility: If you want to zero in on the events expected to cause high volatility, you’re able to do so by clicking the corresponding button

Economic calendar example

In this example, a UK-based trader focused on GBP/JPY wants to look at all data coming out of the UK and Japan this week that is expected to contribute to high volatility. Here’s a step-by-step guide to getting the results that matter.

  1. Click on the ‘Displaying’ tab and select ‘This week’

    Economic calendar

  2. Below that, click ‘Change time zone’ and select ‘UTC’

    Economic calendar time zone

  3. Next, at the top click ‘Show filters’ and under ‘Country’, select Japan and United Kingdom

    Economic calendar countries


  4. Under ‘Category’, select all boxes

    Economic calendar categories


  5. Under ‘Volatility’, click ‘High volatility expected’

Economic calendar volatility

After that, your filter may look like this:

Economic calendar filter

From here, you can click on each event to learn more about it, and also find further resources related to the event.

Economic calendar events

We hope you find the economic calendar useful in boosting your fundamental analysis skills and elevating your trading experience.

How to trade with City Index

Trade with City Index and use the economic calendar to manage your positions across a wide range of shares, commodities and forex pairs. 

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Not ready for real money? Practise with a demo account.
Related tags: Insights Fundamental Analysis

Latest market news

View more
The Week Ahead: Has the US Dollar Index Trend Turned?
Today 08:17 PM
Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
Today 03:09 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX recovers from initial losses after hot NFP report
Today 03:01 PM
Gold analysis: Metals bounce back as dollar eases on mixed NFP data
Today 02:45 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar extends positive 2024 start ahead of NFP – Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:04 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Insights articles

stocks_09
The January Effect: A Comprehensive Historical Review
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
December 27, 2023 05:21 PM
    stocks_06
    The Santa Claus Rally: Everything Traders Need to Know
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    December 21, 2023 04:35 PM
      Market chart
      Everything you need to know about market cycles
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      December 14, 2023 04:51 PM
        Wall Street sign with a building in background
        Skims IPO: Everything you need to know about Skims
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        November 30, 2023 05:51 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.