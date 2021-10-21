How to trade Equity Indices using Foreign Exchange

October 21, 2021 5:05 PM
397 views
Market chart showing uptrend

When looking at the Equity Indices vs foreign exchange pairs, traders often point to the inverse correlation between the SPX 500 and the DXY, that is, when one asset moves higher the other moves lower.  However, that isn’t always the case.   For example, the current daily correlation coefficient between DXY and SPX 500, shown on the bottom of the chart below, is -0.57.  Although this is a negative correlation, it is not considered significant. Traders should look for correlation coefficients +0.80 or -0.80 for it to be significant.

dxy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

What is the US Dollar Index (DXY)?

On 240-minute timeframe between DXY and the SPX 500, the correlation is -0.78, which is considered borderline. If traders decide to use this correlation on the shorter timeframe as part of their decision-making process, make sure there are plenty of other confirming indicators.

dxy 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Other USD pairs and SPX 500

Although DXY may not be the best US Dollar instrument to use to determine correlation, there are plenty of US Dollar pairs to look at which currently are a good fit. For example, sticking with the SPX 500 as a popular broad market equity index, the daily correlation between SPX 500 and the NZD/USD is +0.91!  Therefore,  if one looks at the NZD/USD and believes the pair is ready move higher, there is a good chance that the SPX 500 will move higher with it.  Notice however that NZD/USD is running into resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the highs of February 2020 to the lows of August 20th, near 0.7212.  The pair may be ready to pause or pullback at this resistance level.

nzdusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe the correlation is almost a perfect positive correlation at +0.95! Therefore, if NZD/USD pulls back soon, there is a good chance that the SPX 500 may pull back along with it in the shorter timeframe.

nzdusd 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Non-USD currency pairs and SPX 500

Looking across the board of current correlation coefficients between the SPX 500 and fx pairs, there are some very strong correlations between the 2 assets on a 240-minute timeframe.  These should be used for analysis on a medium-term basis.  Some of the stronger readings are as follows:

  • AUD/USD (+0.95)
  • GBP/USD (+0.89)
  • USD/CAD (+0.83)
  • CAD/JPY (+0.81)
  • AUD/CAD (+0.95)
  • AUD/CHF (+0.88)
  • AUD/JPY (+0.94)
  • AUD/NZD (-0.83)
  • EUR/AUD (-0.96)
  • EUR/MXN(-0.81)
  • EUR/NOK (-0.85)
  • EUR/NZD(-0.97)
  • GBP/AUD (-0.91)
  • GBP/JPY(+0.83)
  • GBP/NZD (-0.95)
  • GBP/ZAR (-0.89)
  • NZD/CAD (+0.95)
  • NZD/JPY (+0.96)
  • USD/MNX (-0.90)
  • USD/NOK (-0.87)
  • USD/SEK (-0.84)
  • USD/ZAR (-0.94)
 

Not all indices are equal

Not all equity indices are the same.  For example, when checking the correlation between the FTSE 100 or the German Dax and the above currency pairs, only a few are within the strong correlation area.  For example, the currency pair with the highest correlation to the S&P 500 on a 240-minute timeframe is EUR/NZD with a correlation coefficient of -0.97.  However, went compared to the FTSE 100, the correlation is extremely weak, at -0.26.  Although there is still an inverse correlation, a reading such as this should not be used as a signal to trade.

eurnzd 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

If fx traders would like to trade equity indices, but may not have access, the correlation coefficient can be a useful tool.  If there is a strong reading between the equity index (such as the SPX 500) and a currency pair (above +0.80 or below -0.80), traders can use the fx pair as a substitute for the index.  However, note that the signal is only for direction, not magnitude.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.