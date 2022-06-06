How to capture the next leg higher in USDJPY


Last week USDJPY locked in an almost 3% gain, closing back above 130 for the first time since early May.

June 6, 2022 6:54 AM
Research

Last week USDJPY locked in an almost 3% gain, closing back above 130 for the first time since early May.

The rebound was supported by the release of resilient U.S economic data (ISM manufacturing and U.S jobs report), strengthening the argument for a 50bp hike at the September FOMC meeting.

As well as further turmoil in energy markets as crude oil closed at its highest level in three months on the expectation of increased demand following the re-opening in China and the start of the driving season in the U.S.

The link between the crude oil price and USDJPY is Japan is a net energy importer. The higher energy prices rise, the more U.S dollars Japan needs to purchase to pay for its energy imports.

The other consideration is higher energy prices flow through into inflation expectations and expectations the Federal Reserve will extend its aggressive rate hiking cycle. Higher U.S yields translate into support for the U.S dollar vs the JPY.

News that South Korea and the U.S fired eight surface to surface missiles on Monday morning off the south coast of Korea in response to missiles fired by North Korea over the weekend provided some temporary safe haven support for the JPY. 

However, due to the factors outlined above, USDJPY is expected to soon make its move towards the next upside level, the June 2002 high of 135.16

To position for this, we favour entering USDJPY on a break above resistance at 131.25/35. Specifically, we buy USDJPY on a stop entry and 131.66 leaving room to add on a dip to 130.66. The stop loss would be placed at 129.16, and the target is 135.16.

USDJPY 6th of June

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of 6th of June  2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

Related tags: USD/JPY FX Monthly Trade Forex Trading FOREX Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

japan_03
USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
By:
David Scutt
February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
    japan_07
    Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Cracks 150.00, What's Next?
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 20, 2025 07:35 PM
      USDJPY Drops to 150, EURUSD Holds Ahead of Flash PMIs
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 20, 2025 09:07 AM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 19, 2025 11:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.