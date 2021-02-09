How the AUD/USD shrugged of downbeat China CPI data

How the AUDUSD shrugged of downbeat China CPI data

Over the weekend, I listened to an interview hosted by Goldman Sachs with Stanley Druckenmiller, Chairman, and CEO of Duquesne Family Office.

February 9, 2021 11:20 PM
Close-up of market chart

Stanley has been a Chief Investment Officer in various guises since 1978 and gained fame in the early 90s after he and George Soros took on the Bank of England to short the British pound. The trade is believed to have earned the Quantum fund more than $1 billion in profits.

The link to the interview was posted on the City Index Twitter handles on Saturday morning, however for those that missed it, the link is available here.

In the interview, Druckenmiller described the current economic environment as the “wildest cocktail I’ve ever seen in terms of trying to figure out a roadmap”.

Druckenmiller also shared his upbeat thoughts on China, the subject of today’s note after data today showed that Chinese inflation slipped back into negative territory. A development that has largely been ignored by the China complex, including the AUD/USD.

Learn more about trading FX

The weakness in today’s inflation data was mostly expected - the result of weaker travel activity, and services consumption following the Covid19 resurgence in some regions of China. The Covid19 resurgence also played a part in the slowing growth pulse seen in other China data series of late.  

Overall as explained by Druckenmiller, the Chinese economy is in very good shape, reinforced yesterday in the PBOC’s 4Q20 Monetary Policy implementation report. In a nutshell, the report confirmed Chinese authorities are tightening monetary policy at a pace that strikes a "balance between supporting growth recovery and preventing risks".

As is well known, the outlook for the Chinese economy is extremely important for the outlook for the Australian economy. Reassured by a supportive macro drop, the AUD/USD has easily shrugged off last week's dovish RBA communique.

Technically, the break above key resistance at .7700/10 indicates the recent correction in the AUD/USD is compete at the .7563 low. Long AUD/USD positions on dips towards .7710, are favoured in anticipation of a retest of the January .7820 high, before .8000c.

How the AUD/USD shrugged of downbeat China CPI data

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 10th of February 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: AUD Forex Forex USD China

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

aus_03
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
      aus_03
      Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 24, 2024 02:03 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.