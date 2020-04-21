How Is Primark Owner AB Foods Faring in Lock Down

Primark usually brings in £650 million a month, this revenue has literally evaporated as the stores closed their doors and in today’s climate it is impossible to gauge when those doors may reopen again. Some European stores could open soon. However, even when they do start welcoming customers again, strict social distancing rules are likely to continue for the foreseeable future meaning that revenue and profits from Primark are likely to be significantly reduced for some time.

The cost

Taking into account the governments furlough scheme and the rates relief programme the cost of Primark stores standing idle is around £100 million per month. Statutory profits were also hit by a £284 million charge from Primark inventory as the inbound supply chains continued for a few weeks with stock in transit.





The grocery business

On the other side of the business, the Grocery business, which contributes around 28% to profits, has been holding up well. The area has been benefiting from panic buying and stock piling seen in many countries ahead of the covid-19 lock down. The sugar component is less important to the business, making up just 2% of profits.