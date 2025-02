GBP/USD tepid reaction

The market reaction has been tepid. GBP/USD rallied just shy of 1% in the previous session and is holding earlier gains of 0.3%. However, its reaction post deal announcement has been a whimper at best as the agreement was priced in. Let’s not forget that GBP/USD rallied over 3% in November & 1.7% in December in part thanks to Brexit deal optimism.

FTSE rises pre-announcement

The FTSE 250, which is more domestically focused rallied 1.2% hitting a 10 month high. The international FTSE 100 closed prior to the announcement but extended yesterday’s gains in early trade closing up 0.1%. Stocks linked to the economic health of the economy benefitted the most with banks and house builders dominating once again the FTSE leader board.