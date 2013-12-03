SJM Holdings (00800)

SJM Holdings has managed to stage a rebound from its 50-day Moving Average and pierced above its former descending resistance. In addition, the MACD trend indicator has flashed a bullish crossover signal at its centreline which signifies a revival of upside momentum.

As long as the 23.40 support holds, SJM may stage a rally to re-test its recent swing high at 28.00. However, a break below 23.40 may see a drop to challenge its key ascending support at 22.50.

China Minsheng Banking (01988)

Recent price action of China Minsheng Banking has started to show positive elements. Firstly, it has traced out an impending bullish continuation pattern called “Cup with Handle” in place since 08 Nov 2013. Secondly, the MACD trend indicator has inched up above its centreline.

The intermediate support to watch will be at 8.74 (ascending support & 100-day Moving Average) and a break above 9.75 (neckline resistance of the “Cup with Handle” pattern) may trigger a rally to target the 11.17/11.38 region (price projection of the “Cup with Handle” pattern & 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 25 June 2013 low).

On the other hand, a break below 8.74 will invalidate the bullish continuation pattern for a correction towards the next support at 8.00.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.