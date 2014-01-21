AAC Technologies (02018)

Pivot (key support): 35.30

Resistance: 40.55

Next support: 30.00

The recent decline since the start of the year appears to have stalled as price action has managed to find support at 35.30 which also coincides with the 50 and 100-day Moving Averages. In addition, a bullish candlestick pattern called “Bullish Harami” has been detected coupled with a bullish crossover signal seen in the Stochastic oscillator at its oversold region.

All these confluence of positive elements suggest a potential upside movement for ACC Technologies to target its last swing high at 40.55 as long as the pivot (key support) at 35.30 holds.

Source: Chart is from eSignal

