Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for benchmark Hang Seng Index-HSI)

Resistance: 23580 & 24690

Support: 23050 & 22710/22600

Last week, the Hong Kong 40 Index has tested and managed to hold above its pre-defined pull-back support at 23050 as expected. In addition, the MACD trend indicator continues to hover above its centreline which indicates an on-going uptrend.

In terms of Elliot Wave perspective, current price action is still evolving within a potential bullish impulsive upleg. As long as the 23050 intermediate support holds (also the lower boundary of the ascending channel), the Index may see a push up to test the last swing high at 23580 and above it may see a further rally towards the 24690 level (close to the upper boundary of the ascending channel).

However a break below the 23050 support may see a drop to retest the 22710/22600 key support zone.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.