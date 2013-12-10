Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for benchmark Hang Seng Index)

4-hour chart (weekly outlook)

Resistance: 24100 & 24500

Support: 23450 & 22600

Last week, the Hong Kong 40 Index has retraced but managed to hold above its pre-defined support at 23450 as expected. In addition, it is still trading above its 89-Moving Average coupled with bullish crossover signal seen in the MACD trend indicator.

In terms of Elliot Wave perspective and above mentioned elements, the Index appears to be consolidating for a bullish upleg. As long as the 23450 support holds, the Index may see a push up to retest the last swing high at 24100 and a break above it should fuel a rally towards the 24500 level (a confluence of Fibonacci price projections, 1.00 projection from 28 Aug 2013 low & 06.18 projection from 13 Nov 2013 low).

On the other hand, a break below the 23450 support may damage the bullish tone to see a correction to retest the 22600 level.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.