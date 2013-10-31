Tencent (00700)

Tencent has managed to hold above its ascending channel support at 418 with bullish elements. It has formed a bullish candlestick pattern called “Bullish Harami” and the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish crossover signal.

All these observations suggest a potential upmove towards the 466.50/470 zone (upper boundary of the ascending channel) as long as the 418 support holds. However, a break below 418 may see a decline to test the next support at 400 (also the 50-day Moving Average).

Sands China (01928)

Sands China has managed to stage a bounce from the 20-day Moving Average support at 53.65. In addition, the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish crossover signal at its oversold region which suggests that upside momentum has resurfaced. As long as the intermediate support at 53.65 holds, Sands China may see a rally to test the 63.00 level (1.00 Fibonacci projection level from 25 June 2013 low).

On the other hand, a break below 53.65 may see a correction towards the next support at 49.00 (also the 50-day Moving Average).

Cheung Kong (00001)

Cheung Kong has managed to stage a rebound from the lower boundary of its ascending channel with a “Bullish Engulfing” candlestick pattern. In addition, the RSI (21) oscillator is still holding the 50% level.

As long as the 118.30 support holds, Cheung Kong may see a further upmove towards the 132.10/135.80 resistance zone (also the upper boundary of the ascending channel). However a break below 118.30 may damage the bullish trend to see a correction towards the 105.30 support.

Source: Charts are from ChartNexus

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.