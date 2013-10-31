hong kong stock highlights tencent sands china cheung kong 29732013

Tencent (00700) Tencent has managed to hold above its ascending channel support at 418 with bullish elements. It has formed a bullish candlestick pattern called […]


October 31, 2013 2:32 PM
Tencent (00700)

Tencent has managed to hold above its ascending channel support at 418 with bullish elements. It has formed a bullish candlestick pattern called “Bullish Harami” and the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish crossover signal.

All these observations suggest a potential upmove towards the 466.50/470 zone (upper boundary of the ascending channel) as long as the 418 support holds. However, a break below 418 may see a decline to test the next support at 400 (also the 50-day Moving Average).

 

Sands China (01928)

Sands China has managed to stage a bounce from the 20-day Moving Average support at 53.65. In addition, the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish crossover signal at its oversold region which suggests that upside momentum has resurfaced. As long as the intermediate support at 53.65 holds, Sands China may see a rally to test the 63.00 level (1.00 Fibonacci projection level from 25 June 2013 low).

On the other hand, a break below 53.65 may see a correction towards the next support at 49.00 (also the 50-day Moving Average).

 

Cheung Kong (00001)

Cheung Kong has managed to stage a rebound from the lower boundary of its ascending channel with a “Bullish Engulfing” candlestick pattern. In addition, the RSI (21) oscillator is still holding the 50% level.

As long as the 118.30 support holds, Cheung Kong may see a further upmove towards the 132.10/135.80 resistance zone (also the upper boundary of the ascending channel). However a break below 118.30 may damage the bullish trend to see a correction towards the 105.30 support.

Source:  Charts are from ChartNexus

Economic Calendar

