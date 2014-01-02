BYD Electronic (00285)

Pivot (key support): 4.30

Resistance: 5.80

Next support: 3.35

The recent pull-back in price action from 6 Dec 2013 high has traced out a bullish continuation chart pattern called “Bullish Flag” (highlighted in orange). In addition, the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish crossover signal near the oversold region.

These positive elements suggest BYD Electronic is poised for another round of rally. As long as the pivot (key support) at 4.30 holds and a break above the upper boundary of the “Bullish Flag”, BYD Electronic may see a rally towards 5.80 (the upside breakout projection target of the “Bullish Flag” pattern).

However, a break below the 4.30 support may damage the bullish tone to see a correction towards the next support at 3.35.

Kunlun Energy (00135)

Pivot (key support): 12.80

Resistance: 14.80

Next support: 12.10

The recent decline from the 13 Dec 2013 high has stalled at the 50 and 200-day Moving Averages coupled with the formation of a bullish candlestick pattern called “Hammer”. In addition, the Stochastic oscillator has also traced out a bullish divergence signal (lower lows seen in price actions versus higher lows in oscillator). These confluences of positive elements suggest a potential rebound is round the corner for Kunlun Energy.

As long as the pivot (key support) at 12.80 holds, Kunlun Energy may see a rally to test its last swing high at 14.80. On the other hand, a break below the 12.80 support is likely to damage the on-going uptrend to see a correction towards the next support at 12.10.

