Brilliance China Automotive (01114)

Brilliance China Automotive has been trading within a bullish trend since 04 Jul 2013. Recent price action has managed to stage a rebound from its 20-day Moving Average coupled with a bullish crossover seen in the Stochastic oscillator.

As long as the 12.90 support holds, Brilliance China Automotive may see a rally towards 15.30 (the upper boundary of the ascending channel & 1.00 Fibonacci projection level from 04 Jul 2013 low). However, a break below 12.90 may see a correction towards the 11.30 support (also close to the 100-day Moving Average).

Hang Lung Group (00010)

Hang Lung has started to show signs of “bottoming”. Firstly, it has traced out a bullish reversal pattern called “Inverse Head & Shoulders” Secondly, the MACD trend indicator has flashed a bullish crossover and bullish divergence signals. The intermediate resistance to watch will be at 42.60 (neckline of the “Inverse Head & Shoulders” pattern”) and a break above it may trigger a rally towards the next resistance at 47.30 (also 1.618 Fibonacci projection level from 29 Aug 2013 low).

On the other hand, a break below 40.00 may damage the bullish set-up for a correction towards the key support at 37.40.

Source: Charts are from ChartNexus

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.