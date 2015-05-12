Tencent Holdings Ltd (HKG: 0700) – Medium term bullish trend remains intact above 148.80

(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

Tencent Holdings

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bullish above its support and 50% level.

The upper boundary (resistance) of the ascending channel in place since 17 December 2014 low is at 184.40/186.50 which also confluences with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 148.80

Resistance: 171.00 & 184.40/186.50

Next support: 134.00

Conclusion

As long as the 148.80 pivotal support holds, Tencent may see a potential upside movement to retest the 13 April 2015 swing high at 171.00 before target the key resistance zone at 184.40/186.50.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 148.80 is likely to invalidate the bullish tone for a deeper slide towards the next support at 134.00 which is also the 200-day Moving Average (in orange).

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.