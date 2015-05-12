hong kong shares highlights tencent holdings ltd 599022015
Tencent Holdings Ltd (HKG: 0700) – Medium term bullish trend remains intact above 148.80 (Click to enlarge chart) Key elements Tencent Holdings has managed to […]
Tencent Holdings Ltd (HKG: 0700) – Medium term bullish trend remains intact above 148.80 (Click to enlarge chart) Key elements Tencent Holdings has managed to […]
Pivot (key support): 148.80
Resistance: 171.00 & 184.40/186.50
Next support: 134.00
As long as the 148.80 pivotal support holds, Tencent may see a potential upside movement to retest the 13 April 2015 swing high at 171.00 before target the key resistance zone at 184.40/186.50.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 148.80 is likely to invalidate the bullish tone for a deeper slide towards the next support at 134.00 which is also the 200-day Moving Average (in orange).
Source: Charts are from eSignal
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.