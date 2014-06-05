Tencent Holdings (2988 HKG) – Potential continuation of long-term uptrend

Pivot (key support): 108.50

Resistance: 114.15 & 140.40

Next support: 93.10

The recent sell-off from Tencent’s current all-time high at 120.30 has stalled at its long-term trendline support (see weekly chart). Inters tingly, current price action has formed a bullish continuation chart pattern called “Bullish Flag” which suggests that the recent rally from 08 May 2014 still has room for further upside.

A break above the upper boundary of the “Bullish Flag” at 114.15 is likely to trigger a rally towards the potential exit target of the “Bullish Flag” at 140.40. However, a break below the pivot (key support) at 108.50 will invalidate the “Bullish Flag” to see a potential decline to retest the last swing low at 93.10.

Brilliance China Automotive (1114 HKG) – Bullish signal seen at support

Pivot (key support): 12.65

Resistance: 14.65 & 15.60

Next support: 11.30

A couple of positive elements have converged at the 12.65 support for Brilliance China Automotive. Firstly, a bullish candlestick pattern called “Bullish Harami” has been detected. Secondly, the Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region which suggests limited downside potential.

As long as the pivot (key support) at 12.65 holds, Brilliance China Automotive is likely to see rally to target the Oct 2013 swing high at 14.65 (also the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 19 Mar 2014 low) follow by 15.60 next (upper boundary of the ascending channel & 1.236 Fibonacci projection from 19 Mar 2014 low).

On the other hand, a break below 12.65 is likely to damage the uptrend to see a correction to test the next support at 11.30.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.