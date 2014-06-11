Swire Properties (1972 HKG) – Bullish candlestick pattern spotted at support

Pivot (key support): 23.00

Resistance: 25.50

Next support: 21.65

Swire Properties has seen a change of fortune from its multi-month downtrend since 20 Feb 2013. Price action has transformed to an uptrend since hitting its low of 18.94 on 08 Jan 2014 as it evolved into a series of “higher lows” and “higher highs”.

Current price action has stalled at the pull-back support of the former ascending channel and upward sloping 50-day Moving Average (in blue) with two positive elements. Firstly, an impending bullish candlestick pattern called “Hammer” has been sighted. Secondly, the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish crossover signal at its oversold region.

These observations suggest that a potential bullish reversal is round the corner. As long as the pivot (key support) at 23.00 holds, Swire Properties is likely to see a rally to target the 25.50 resistance (also the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 08 Jan 2014 low).

However, a break below 23.00 may jeopardise the bullish tone to see a slide towards the next support at 21.65 (also the 200-day Moving Average-in orange).

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.