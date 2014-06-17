Shenzhou International (HKG 2313) – Rebounded from 200-day Moving Average

Pivot (key support): 26.30

Resistance: 30.35

Next support: 24.15

Shenzhou International has managed to show signs of a recovery as it manages to close above the key 200-day Moving Average on 10 Apr 2014 and held above it till to date.

Recent price action has retested and rebounded from the 200-day Moving Average coupled with a bullish crossover signal seen in the Stochastic oscillator. These observations suggest strength of resilient for a potential rally towards the 30.00/30.35 resistance zone (also upper boundary of the ascending channel & 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 20 Mar 2014 low).

However, a break below the pivot (key support) at 26.30 is likely to damage the uptrend for slide towards the significant Mar 2014 swing low at 24.15

Huaneng Power International (HKG 0902) – Eyeing top of ascending channel

Pivot (key support): 7.80

Resistance: 8.67 & 9.75

Next support: 7.52

Huaneng Power has continued to evolve in a series of “higher lows and higher highs” since the breakout of its former significant trendline resistance (in dotted green). Current price action has managed to stage a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel and 50-day Moving Average coupled with the RSI oscillator holding above its support and 50% level.

These positive observations suggest further upside potential for Huaneng Power to test its intermediate resistance at 8.67 before the significant resistance at 9.75 (also the upper boundary of the ascending channel & 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 14 Mar 2014 low).

On the other hand, a break below the pivot (key support) at 7.80 may see a slide towards the next support at 7.52 (also the key 200-day Moving Average).

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.