Kunlun Energy (HKG:0135) – Potential upswing within long-term bottoming formation

Pivot (key support): 13.00

Resistance: 14.82

Next support: 11.95

After a plunge of 39% from its January 2013 high, Kunlun Energy has started to see some “light” from its “dark tunnel”. It has managed to surpass the former long-term trendline resistance and 200-day Moving Average. In addition, price action has shaped an impending bullish reversal chart formation called “Double Bottom” in place since 30 September 2013.

Current price action has managed to pull-back towards the 200-day Moving Average and shaped an impending “Bullish Harami” candlestick pattern coupled with an oversold reading seen in the Stochastic oscillator.

All these positive elements suggest a potential upturn is about to occur for Kunlun Energy. As long as the pivot (key support) at 13.00 holds, Kunlun may see an upside movement to target the neckline resistance of the “Double Bottom” at 14.82.

However, a break below 13.00 is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a decline towards the next support at 11.95.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.