Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKG: 0388) – Bullish breakout from consolidation

Key elements

Price action has managed to breakout of its former consolidation phase in place since 17 November 2014.

The bullish breakout is accompanied by a relatively high volume reading.

The RSI oscillator remains bullish above its trendline support

The 200-day Moving Average is coming to support the stock at around 162.00 which is also the pull-back support of the former ascending channel breakout (in purple).

The upper boundary of the shorter-term ascending channel (in green) stands at 212.90 which also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster zone of 206.60/212.90

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 162.00

Resistance: 189.00 & 206.60/212.90

Next support: 150.00

Conclusion

Current technical elements suggest the continuation of the multi-month bullish trend for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing. As long as the 162.00 monthly pivotal support holds, it is likely to see a potential upside movement to target 189.00 before 206.60/212.90.

On the other hand, a break below 162.00 may negate the bullish tone to see a decline to test significant support at 150.00 (neckline of the “Double Bottom”).

