Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKG: 0388) – Rebounded from 196/193 key inflection level with positive elements

(Click to enlarge charts)

The Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing has tumbled by a horrendous 37% from its 311.40 high printed on 25 May 2015 to a low of 196.00 registered this week. This is the worst performance in terms of magnitude and time span not seen since late July 2012.

Let’s us take a look at the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing from a technical analysis perspective.

Key elements

The recent stall decline has managed to hold at a key inflection point (support) at 196/193.00 which confluences with medium term trendline support joining the lows since 21 March 2014, the former horizontal resistance that capped the market in 08 November 2010 now turns pull-back support, 200-day Moving Average (in orange).

Price action has formed a bullish daily “Morning Star” candlestick pattern at the key 196/193.00 support.

The recent steep decline from the 311.40 high printed on 25 May 2015 has been accompanied by a climatic volume reading which is the highest on record. This “climax” volume observation usually precedes a potential bullish reversal in price action (see weekly chart).

The intermediate term Stochastic momentum oscillator has just exited from its oversold region (see daily chart).

The next significant long-term resistance will be at 326.40/340.90 which is defined by multiple Fibonacci projection clusters (see weekly & daily charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 196/193.00

Resistance: 311.40 & 326.40/340.90

Next support: 162.00 & 148.00

Conclusion

As long as the 196/193.00 pivotal support holds, the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing is likely to stage a recovery to retest the 25 May 2015 swing high at 311.40 before targeting the significant resistance zone at 326.40/340.90.

However, failure to hold above 196/193.00 is likely to invalidate the expected recovery scenario to see the continuation of the multi-month correction towards 162.00 before the key long-term support at 148.00 (the ascending trendline joining the lows since 17 November 2008, the current cyclical bottom).

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.