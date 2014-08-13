Haitong Securities (HKG:6837) – Bullish candlestick pattern seen at support

Pivot (key support): 12.38

Resistance: 14.50

Next support: 10.58

The recent pull-back seen in Haitong Securities has found support at 12.38 which coincides with the ascending trendline, former resistance now turns horizontal support and 50-day Moving Average. In addition, this pull-back has also stalled at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 29 April 2014 low.

Interestingly, recent price action has flashed a “Bullish Morning Star” candlestick pattern coupled with a bullish divergence signal seen in the Stochastic oscillator. This confluence of positive elements seen at the 12.38 support suggests another round of potential upside movement for Haitong Securities to target the Dec 2013 swing high at 14.50.

However, failure to hold above the 12.38 pivotal support is likely to damage the bullish tone and trigger a correction towards the next support at 10.58

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.