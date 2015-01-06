Guangdong Investment Ltd (HKG: 0270) – Bullish signals sighted at support

Key elements

Price action has pull-backed and it is now resting on its upward sloping 100-day Moving Average.

Current price action has formed an impending “Bullish Engulfing” candlestick pattern

The lower boundary of a long-term ascending channel in place since November 2013 stands at 9.61.

The 9.61 support level also coincides closely with a Fibonacci cluster.

The Stochastic oscillator has reached an “extreme” oversold level.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 9.61

Resistance: 10.96 & 11.35

Next support: 8.53

Conclusion

As longs the monthly pivotal support at 9.61 holds, Guangdong Investment may see an upside movement to test its range top at 10.96 in the first instance before targeting the upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel at 11.35.

On the other hand, a break below 9.61 is likely to damage the bullish trend to see a correction towards the next support at 8.53.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

