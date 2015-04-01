Guangdong Investment Ltd (HKG: 0270) – Rebounded from long-term support

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

Price action has managed to stage a rebound (shaded in blue) from the pull-back support of its long-term ascending channel breakout and 50-week Moving Average at 9.18 (see weekly chart).

The 9.18 support also coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 20 October 2008 low to 10 November 2014 high (see weekly chart).

The long-term RSI oscillator remains above its support (see weekly chart).

12.16/12.80 is a Fibonacci projection cluster which also corresponds closer with the shorter-term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 13 November 2013.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 10.00

Pivot (key support): 9.18

Resistance: 11.10, 11.80 & 12.16/12.80

Next support: 8.45

Conclusion

The long-term bullish trend for Guangdong Investment appears to have resurfaced after a 4-month pull-back/consolidation phase. As long as the 9.18 pivotal support is not broken, it is likely to shape a potential rally to retest the 14 November 2014 swing high at 11.80 before 12.16/12.80.

On the other hand, a break below 9.18 may damage the bullish trend for a correction towards the next support at 8.45 in the first instance.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.