hong kong shares highlights guangdong investment ltd 2 408952015
Guangdong Investment Ltd (HKG: 0270) – Rebounded from long-term support (Click to enlarge charts) Key elements Price action has managed to stage a rebound (shaded […]
Guangdong Investment Ltd (HKG: 0270) – Rebounded from long-term support (Click to enlarge charts) Key elements Price action has managed to stage a rebound (shaded […]
Guangdong Investment Ltd (HKG: 0270) – Rebounded from long-term support
(Click to enlarge charts)
Intermediate support: 10.00
Pivot (key support): 9.18
Resistance: 11.10, 11.80 & 12.16/12.80
Next support: 8.45
The long-term bullish trend for Guangdong Investment appears to have resurfaced after a 4-month pull-back/consolidation phase. As long as the 9.18 pivotal support is not broken, it is likely to shape a potential rally to retest the 14 November 2014 swing high at 11.80 before 12.16/12.80.
On the other hand, a break below 9.18 may damage the bullish trend for a correction towards the next support at 8.45 in the first instance.
Source: Charts are from eSignal
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.