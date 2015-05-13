CITIC Securities Co Ltd (HKG: 6030) – Potential medium term upside movement to resume above 31.60 support

Key elements

The recent down move seen in the price action of CITC Securities

The 31.60 support also corresponds closely with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 11 March 2015 low to 09 April 2015 high.

The current pull-back (consolidation) in place since 09 April 2015 is similar in in terms of “fractal geometry” (as depicted by the shaded blue boxes)of the previous pull-back (consolidation) seen in 08 Dec 2014 to 19 January 2015 before it rallied.

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains above its trenline support.

The upper boundary of the ascending channel (in light green) stands at 43.20/43.35 which also confluences with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 31.60

Resistance: 37.35 & 43.20/43.35

Next support: 24.10

Conclusion

As long as CITIC Securities holds above the 31.60 pivotal support, it is likely to resume its medium term upside movement to target 37.35 in first step before the key resistance zone of 43.20/43.35

On the other hand, a break below 31.60 may damage the bullish trend for a correction towards the next support at 24.10.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.