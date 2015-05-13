hong kong shares highlights citic securities co ltd 604002015
CITIC Securities Co Ltd (HKG: 6030) – Potential medium term upside movement to resume above 31.60 support (Click to enlarge chart) Key elements The recent […]
Pivot (key support): 31.60
Resistance: 37.35 & 43.20/43.35
Next support: 24.10
As long as CITIC Securities holds above the 31.60 pivotal support, it is likely to resume its medium term upside movement to target 37.35 in first step before the key resistance zone of 43.20/43.35
On the other hand, a break below 31.60 may damage the bullish trend for a correction towards the next support at 24.10.
Source: Charts are from eSignal
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.