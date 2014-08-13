CITIC Securities (HKG: 6030) – Bullish dynamic remains intact

Pivot (key support): 18.84

Resistance: 21.40 & 23.00

Support: 17.95/17.46 & 15.24

CITIC Securities continues to evolve within an intermediate term bullish dynamic since hitting a low of 13.72 seen on 12 March 2014. The recent pull-back in price action has managed to stall at the 20-day Moving Average and the upswing movement since 23 June 2014 has been accompanied by an increase in volume.

In addition, the Stochasti oscillator still has “room” towards its overbought regjon. As long as the 18.84 pivotal support holds, CITIC Securities is likely to see a direct rise towards the 21.40 resistance before targeting the key long-term resistance at 23.00 (upper boundaries of the two ascending channels & mutiple Fibonacci projection levels from various degrees).

On the other hand, a break below 18.84 may nagate the bullish tone to see a deeper pull-back towards the 17.95/17.46 support zone. Only failure to hold above 17.46 is likely to trigger a correction towards the long-term support at 15.24

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.