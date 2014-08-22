CITIC Bank (HKG: 0998) – At support for further upside potential

Since our last highlight on CITIC Bank dated on 21 May 2014, it has almost hit our expected upside target at 5.30. Please click on this link for the previous outlook.

Pivot (key support): 4.90

Intermediate resistance: 5.05

Resistance: 5.51 & 5.86/6.00

Next support: 4.47

The recent pull-back from its 31 July 2014 high of 5.28 has stalled at the lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 05 February 2014 and the 50-day Moving Average.

Interestingly, it has formed a “Doji” candlestick pattern at this juncture and the RSI oscillator is coming close to its support where previous upside movement in price actions have occurred in the past. Based on these positive observations, a break above the intermediate trendline resistance at 5.05 is likely to trigger a rally towards 5.51 before 5.86/6.00 (upper boundary of the ascending channel + multiple Fibonacci projection levels from various degrees).

However, a break below the 4.90 pivotal suport may jeopardise the intermediate term uptrend to see a decline towards the next support at 4.47.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.