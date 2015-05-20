China Life (HKG: 2628) – Poised for a potential bullish breakout

Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

Since the 009 April 2015 high, China Life

Right now, current price action is testing the upper boundary (resistance) of the “Bullish Flag” at 37.95.

Yesterday’s (19 May 2015) positive candlestick has been accompanied by a jump in volume as compared with the previous day.

The upper boundary (resistance) of the medium term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 19 November 2014 low now stands at 44.70/46.60.

The 44.70/46.60 resistance zone also confluences closely with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters.

The 50-day Moving Average (in blue) and lower boundary of the medium term ascending channel are supporting the stock at 36.05.

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bullish above its trendline support.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 36.05

Resistance: 41.00 & 44.70/46.60

Next support: 29.15

Conclusion

Current technical elements suggest that a potential bullish breakout is round the corner for China Life. Holding above the 36.05 pivotal support and a break above 37.95 is likely to add impetus to kick start another round of potential upside movement to retest the 09 April 2015 swing high at 41.00 before targeting the significant resistance zone of 44.70/46.60 next.

However, failure to hold above 36.05 may damage the medium term bullish trend for a correction towards the next support at 29.15 (also the 200-day Moving Average).

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.