hong kong shares highlights china life 634772015

China Life (HKG: 2628) – Poised for a potential bullish breakout   Click to enlarge chart) Key elements Since the 009 April 2015 high, China […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 20, 2015 2:11 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China Life (HKG: 2628) – Poised for a potential bullish breakout

China Life-bullish breakout from Flag

 

Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

  • Since the 009 April 2015 high, China Life has traced out an impending “Bullish Flag” continuation chart formation.
  • Right now, current price action is testing the upper boundary (resistance) of the “Bullish Flag” at 37.95.
  • Yesterday’s (19 May 2015) positive candlestick has been accompanied by a jump in volume as compared with the previous day.
  •  The upper boundary (resistance) of the medium term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 19 November 2014 low now stands at 44.70/46.60.
  • The 44.70/46.60 resistance zone also confluences closely with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters.
  • The 50-day Moving Average (in blue) and lower boundary of the medium term ascending channel are supporting the stock at 36.05.
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bullish above its trendline support.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 36.05

Resistance: 41.00 & 44.70/46.60

Next support: 29.15

Conclusion

Current technical elements suggest that a potential bullish breakout is round the corner for China Life. Holding above the 36.05 pivotal support and a break above 37.95 is likely to add impetus to kick start another round of potential upside movement to retest the 09 April 2015 swing high at 41.00 before targeting the significant resistance zone of 44.70/46.60 next.

However, failure to hold above 36.05 may damage the medium term bullish trend for a correction towards the next support at 29.15 (also the 200-day Moving Average).

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.