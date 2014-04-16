BYD Electronic (0285 HKG) –Poised for a breakout from “Bullish Flag”

Pivot (key support): 4.94

Resistance: 5.23 & 5.92

Next support: 4.22

Since hitting a high of 5.52 on 10 Apr 2014, BYD Electronic has started to retrace towards its pull-back support at 4.94. Interestingly, this retracement has been accompanied by a decline in volume. Taking into account of the recent price action and volume relationship, BYD Electronic appears to be evolving within a bullish continuation chart pattern called “Bullish Flag”.

A break above the upper boundary of the “Bullish Flag” pattern at 5.23 is likely to trigger a rally towards 5.92 (potential exit target of the “Bullish Flag”). However, a break below the pivot (key support) at 4.94 will invalidate the “Bullish Flag” pattern to see a potential correction towards the next support at 4.22 (also close to the 100-day Moving Average).

AIA Group (1299 HKG) – Further upside potential

Pivot (key support): 38.10

Resistance: 41.70

Next support: 34.90

AIA has broken out of a bullish reversal chart pattern called “Double Bottom” last week accompanied by an increase in volume.

Interestingly, recent price action has pull-backed close to the neckline support of the “Double Bottom” pattern at 38.10 with declining volume. As long as the pivot (key support) at 38.10 holds, AIA is likely to see a continuation of its upside movement to target 41.70 next (potential exit target of the ‘Double Bottom” & 2.00 Fibonacci projection from 10 Feb 2014 low).

On the other hand, a break below 38.10 will invalidate the “Double Bottom” to see a potential deeper correction towards the next support at 34.90

Source: Charts are from eSignal

