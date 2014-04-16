hong kong shares highlights byd electronic aia group 52932014

BYD Electronic (0285 HKG) –Poised for a breakout from “Bullish Flag” Pivot (key support): 4.94 Resistance: 5.23 & 5.92 Next support: 4.22 Since hitting a […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 16, 2014 12:02 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

BYD Electronic (0285 HKG) –Poised for a breakout from “Bullish Flag”

Pivot (key support): 4.94

Resistance: 5.23 & 5.92

Next support: 4.22

Since hitting a high of 5.52 on 10 Apr 2014, BYD Electronic has started to retrace towards its pull-back support at 4.94. Interestingly, this retracement has been accompanied by a decline in volume. Taking into account of the recent price action and volume relationship, BYD Electronic appears to be evolving within a bullish continuation chart pattern called “Bullish Flag”.

A break above the upper boundary of the “Bullish Flag” pattern at 5.23 is likely to trigger a rally towards 5.92 (potential exit target of the “Bullish Flag”). However, a break below the pivot (key support) at 4.94 will invalidate the “Bullish Flag” pattern to see a potential correction towards the next support at 4.22 (also close to the 100-day Moving Average).

 

AIA Group (1299 HKG) – Further upside potential

Graph-AIA has pull-back with declining volume above its support

Pivot (key support): 38.10

Resistance: 41.70

Next support: 34.90

AIA has broken out of a bullish reversal chart pattern called “Double Bottom” last week accompanied by an increase in volume.

Interestingly, recent price action has pull-backed close to the neckline support of the “Double Bottom” pattern at 38.10 with declining volume. As long as the pivot (key support) at 38.10 holds, AIA is likely to see a continuation of its upside movement to target 41.70 next (potential exit target of the ‘Double Bottom” & 2.00 Fibonacci projection from 10 Feb 2014 low).

On the other hand, a break below 38.10 will invalidate the “Double Bottom” to see a potential deeper correction towards the next support at 34.90

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.