Brilliance China Automotive (HKG: 1114) – Further upside potential towards ascending channel top

Pivot (key support): 13.50

Intermediate resistance: 15.16

Resistance: 17.00

Next support: 11.34

The recent decline from its 07 July 2014 high appears to have stalled at the 13.50 pivotal support and 100-day Moving Average. In addition, the RSI oscillator remains bullish above its horizontal support.

Based on these observations, Brilliance China Automotive is likely to see a push up towards the intermediate resistance at 15.16 and breaking above 15.16 may see kickstart a rally to target the significant resistance at 17.00 (upper boundary of the ascending channel + 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 19 March 2014 low).

On the other hand a crack below 13.50 is likely to damage the bullish tone to see a deeper decline towards the next support at 11.34

Source: Charts are from eSignal

