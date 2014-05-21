hong kong shares highlights acc technologies citic bank tianjin development holdings 57712014

May 21, 2014 5:37 PM
AAC Technologies (2018 HKG) – “Hammer” at support, further upside is expected 

Pivot (key support): 40.55

Resistance: 45.30 & 47.95

Next support: 36.90

AAC Technologies have been trading an uptrend (a series of higher highs & lows) since late Nov 2013. Recent price action has pull-backed and tested its horizontal support at 40.55 (also close to the 50-day Moving Average-in blue).

Interestingly, it has formed a bullish Japanese candlestick pattern called “Hammer” at the 40.55 support coupled with the RSI oscillator inching up from its support near the 50% neutrality level. These observations suggest that the bulls are still in control and ACC Technologies is likely to see another round of potential rally towards 45.30 before the June 2013 swing high at 47.95.

However, a break below 40.55 is likely to damage the bullish tone to see a slide towards the next support at 36.90 (also the 200-day Moving Average-in orange).

 

CITIC Bank (0998 HKG) – Rebounded from support

Intermediate support: 4.60

Pivot (key support): 4.46

Next support: 3.90

CITIC Bank has continued to exhibit signs of bullishness as it continued to trade within an ascending channel in place since 05 Feb 2014 low.

Firstly, price action has managed to stage a rebound from its significant horizontal support at 4.46. Secondly, the MACD trend indicator has flashed a bullish crossover signal above its centreline which further reinforces the current bullish tone.

As long as the pivot (key support) at 4.46 (also the 55-day Moving Average) holds, CITIC Bank is likely to see a further upside movement to target 5.30 next (upper boundary of the ascending channel & confluence zone of multiple Fibonacci projections from different degrees).

On the other hand, a break below 4.46 may damage the uptrend to see a decline towards the next support at 3.90.

 

Tianjin Development Holdings (0882 HKG) – Bouncing off from 20-day Moving Average

Pivot (key support): 6.00

Resistance 7.00

Next support: 5.24

Tianjin Development has continued to show positive elements. Recent price action has managed to inch higher from its upward sloping 20-day Moving Average (in red) and traded above the high of the bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern sighted on 19 May 2014.

In addition, the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish crossover signal. All these observations suggest that the on-going uptrend remains intact and Tianjin Development is likely to see a further rally to test the March 2013 swing high at 7.00 as long as the pivot (key support) at 6.00 holds.

However, a break below 6.00 is likely to damage the uptrend to see a correction towards the next support at 5.24.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Economic Calendar

