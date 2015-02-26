AAC Technologies Holdings (HKG: 2018) – Bullish trend remains intact above 47.60 support

Key elements

AAC Tech

The upper and lower boundaries of the long-term ascending channel stand at 58.00/58.40 and 39.80 respectively (see daily chart).

The long-term MACD trend indicator has started to trend upwards above its centreline and interestingly, the reaction off the MACD’s trendline support coincides with the previous respective significant swing lows (in green arrows) seen in the AAC Tech (see weekly chart).

The 47.60 support corresponds closely with the 34 and 200-day Moving Averages (see daily chart).

Bullish Hammer and Dojis candlestick patterns are detected right above the 47.60 support (see daily chart).

The 58.00/58.40 resistance (upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel) confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 47.60

Resistance: 54.50 & 58.00/58.40

Next support: 39.80

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned positive elements, AAC Tech is likely to see further upside potential towards the July 2014 swing high at 54.50 before targeting the long-term resistance at 58.00/58.40 as long as the 47.60 pivotal support holds.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 47.60 may negate the bullish tone to see a decline to test the long-term support at 39.80.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

