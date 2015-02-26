hong kong shares highlights aac technologies holdings 248652015
AAC Technologies Holdings (HKG: 2018) – Bullish trend remains intact above 47.60 support (Click to enlarge charts) Key elements AAC Tech continues to evolve within […]
Pivot (key support): 47.60
Resistance: 54.50 & 58.00/58.40
Next support: 39.80
Based on the above mentioned positive elements, AAC Tech is likely to see further upside potential towards the July 2014 swing high at 54.50 before targeting the long-term resistance at 58.00/58.40 as long as the 47.60 pivotal support holds.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 47.60 may negate the bullish tone to see a decline to test the long-term support at 39.80.
Source: Charts are from eSignal
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.