AAC Technologies (2018 HKG) – Potential continuation of the uptrend

ACC Technologies has been featured as our one of our stock highlights earlier dated on 21 May 2014 and its upside target of 47.95 has been achieved as expected. Refer to this link for the earlier strategy write-up.

Pivot (key support): 47.40

Resistance: 49.65 & 60.30/61.20

Next support: 45.55

ACC Technologies has soared to a new all-time high and technical elements remain positive. Firstly, intermediate term price action continues to evolve within an ascending channel in place since 20 Mar 2014. Secondly, price action on 14 July 2014 has formed a “Bullish Harami” candlestick pattern at its 47.40 key horizontal support and lower boundary of the ascending channel. Thirdly, the Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region and shaped a bullish crossover signal.

As long as the pivot (key support) at 47.40 holds and a break above the intermediate resistance at 49.65 is likely to trigger a rally to target the 60.30/61.20 resistance zone (multiple Fibonacci projections from various degrees + upper boundary of the ascending channel.

However, a break below 47.40 may damage the current uptrend for a deep slide towards the next support at 40.55 (also the 200-day Moving Average).

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.