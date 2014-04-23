iShares FTSE/Xinhua A50 China ETF (2823 HKG) – Potential bullish reversal above support

Pivot (key support): 8.34

Resistance: 9.03

Next support: 7.91

The iShares FTSE/Xinhua A50 China ETF tracks the 50 largest Chinese companies (A shares) listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. After a bullish breakout on 21 Mar 2014 from its “Descending Wedge” pattern, the ETF has started to retrace from the 9.03 high seen on 10 Apr 2014.

Interestingly, recent price action has formed a bullish candlestick pattern called “Hammer” at the 8.34 support and 34-day Moving Average. The Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region. This confluence of positive elements suggests a bullish reversal is round the corner for the A50 China ETF.

As long as the pivot (key support) at 8.34 holds, the ETF is likely to see an upside movement to retest the Apr 2014 swing high at 9.03. However, a break below 8.34 may see a further decline towards the next support at 7.91.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.