What happened today

The Hong Kong 40 (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to hit our upside target at 24300 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The Stochastic has shaped a bearish divergence signal and exited from the overbought region.

The 20-period Moving Average is coming to support the Index at around 23600

The 23600 support also coincides closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 19 January 2015 low to 21 January 2015 high.

Key level

Pivot (key resistance): 24470

Support: 24260 & 23600

Next resistance: 24800

Conclusion

As long as the pivotal resistance at 24470 is not surpassed, the Hong Kong 40 Index may see a short-term pull-back towards 24260 before 23600.

However, a break above 24470 is likely to see the continuation of the bullish trend to target the next resistance at 24800

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.