The Hong Kong 40 (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to hit our upside target at 24300 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Pivot (key resistance): 24470
Support: 24260 & 23600
Next resistance: 24800
As long as the pivotal resistance at 24470 is not surpassed, the Hong Kong 40 Index may see a short-term pull-back towards 24260 before 23600.
However, a break above 24470 is likely to see the continuation of the bullish trend to target the next resistance at 24800
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.