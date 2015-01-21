hong kong 40 daily outlook for wed 22 jan coming close to weekly resistance at 2438024470 risk of a

January 21, 2015 5:50 PM
Hang Seng Index (1 hour)-daily forecast 22 Jan 2015

 

What happened today

The Hong Kong 40 (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to hit our upside target at 24300 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The Stochastic has shaped a bearish divergence signal and exited from the overbought region.
  • The 20-period Moving Average is coming to support the Index at around 23600
  • The 23600 support also coincides closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 19 January 2015 low to 21 January 2015 high.

Key level

Pivot (key resistance): 24470

Support: 24260 & 23600

Next resistance: 24800

Conclusion

As long as the pivotal resistance at 24470 is not surpassed, the Hong Kong 40 Index may see a short-term pull-back towards 24260 before 23600.

However, a break above 24470 is likely to see the continuation of the bullish trend to target the next resistance at 24800

Economic Calendar

