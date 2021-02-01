﻿

Hon Hai Precision Industry Foxconn at make or break level

The stock of Hon Hai Precision Industry (2317), better known as Foxconn, has been on a rampage since the start of December.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 1, 2021 12:08 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn) at “make or break” level

While the consumer-facing “big tech” stocks like Apple (AAPL) and Tesla Motors (TSLA) garner all the headlines, strong end-consumer demand also helps “upstream” suppliers of smartphones and parts for EVs.

The stock of Hon Hai Precision Industry (2317), better known as Foxconn, has been on a rampage since the start of December. The company, which is best known as the exclusive assembler of Apple’s (AAPL) 5G iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, recently reported strong sales, prompting Wall Street analysts to raise price targets on the stock. Separately, the firm also signed a deal to manufacture vehicles for Byton Ltd., a high-profile Chinese EV startup, in addition to its ongoing supplier arrangement with Tesla. In today’s climate, it would be hard to pick a better combination of businesses for a manufacturer than smartphones and electric vehicles!

Hon Hai Precision Industry technical analysis

As the chart below shows, the stock spent the first 11 months of 2020 in an ever-tightening “symmetrical triangle” pattern. Following the breakout from this pattern on 7 December, the stock embarked on a high volatility rally all the way up to $125 by the middle of last week before pulling back to the 20-day EMA to close the week.

Moving forward, bulls are looking to make their stand near current levels. As long as the stock holds above its rising 21-day EMA, the path of least resistance will remain to the topside, with potential for a retest or break above the 3-year high near $125. On the other hand, a break below this support level would point to a deeper retracement toward the 50-day EMA near $100 next:

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Learn more about equity trading opportunities.


Related tags: Tech Stocks Equities

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD: BoE to deliver another dovish central bank surprise this week?
Today 04:36 AM
Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about trading Reddit
Today 04:05 AM
Gold, USD/JPY, TLT ETF: Assessing trade setups for a Fed determined to cut rates
Today 02:08 AM
AU employment data leaves no room for RBA easing: AUD/USD, AUD/CHF
Today 01:54 AM
AUD/USD reclaims 200-day MA on surprisingly dovish Fed meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:15 PM
Fed Meeting Analysis: FOMC and Powell Still Looking For Excuses to Cut
Yesterday 06:53 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

stocks_09
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
By:
Joshua Warner
October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
    apple_03
    Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    October 11, 2023 02:41 PM
      Stock exchange building fascia
      BMC Software IPO: Everything you need to know about BMC
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      October 3, 2023 12:24 PM
        tesla_03
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: Tesla stock drops on big delivery miss
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 2, 2023 01:47 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.