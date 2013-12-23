The Christmas week begins and as expected not much action. The day has started with very little happening and, with no data to talk about, it could be expected to stay like this for the majority of the week as holidays begin. Still, there’s always a chance of big moves due to thin markets.

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3660 1.3620 1.3570 | Resistance 1.3700 1.3720 1.3740





USD/JPY

Supports 103.80 103.60 103.20 | Resistance 104.10 104.60 105.00





GBP/USD

Supports 1.6320 1.6260 1.6220 | Resistance 1.6400 1.6435 1.6465