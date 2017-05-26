hk stock focus petrochina long term downtrend remains intact 1852602017

Medium-term technical outlook on PetroChina (HKG: 0857) (Click to enlarge charts) Key technical elements The recent year-long rally from January 2016 (coincided with the 26.05 […]


May 26, 2017
Medium-term technical outlook on PetroChina (HKG: 0857)

PetroChina_daily_26 May 2017(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

  • The recent year-long rally from January 2016 (coincided with the 26.05 low printed on the benchmark WTI crude oil) had stalled at the median line of a long-term bearish descending channel in place since April 2011 high (see weekly chart).
  • The lower boundary (support) of the aforementioned long-term descending channel rests at 3.60/50 which is also defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster (see weekly chart).
  • The recent price action has staged a bearish breakdown from a medium-term ascending channel support from January 2016 which suggested the year-long rally from January 2016 low of 4.16 is a corrective up move and the stock may now resume a bearish impulsive downleg within its long-term downtrend.
  • Both the weekly and daily RSI oscillators remain bearish below their respective corresponding resistances. In addition, the daily RSI oscillator continues to inch downwards  below the 50% level without any prior bullish divergence signal. These observations suggest that medium-term downside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • The key medium-term resistance stands at 5.65 which is defined by the pull-back support of the former broken ascending channel support and the former swing low area of 10 March/07 April 2017.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate resistance: 5.40

Pivot (key resistance): 5.65

Supports: 4.81 & 4.16

Next resistance: 6.50

Conclusion

Therefore, as long as the 5.65 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, PetroChina is likely to see further potential downside pressure for a decline to retest 4.81 before 4.16 (January 2016 low).

On the other hand, a clearance above 5.65 may negate the preferred bearish bias for a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 6.50 (median line of the long-term bearish descending channel).

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

