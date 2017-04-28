Technical Outlook on MGM China (2282-HKG)

Key technical elements

MGM China has started to reverse from its 2 year horrendous downtrend from January 2014 where it shed 78% to print a low of 7.83 on 21 January 2016. Current price action has recovered close to a third of the aforementioned losses.

From the 07 July 2016 low, the stock has evolved into a medium-term bullish ascending channel with its upper boundary now at 19.66/20.00.

The aforementioned ascending channel resistance also confluences with the 0.618 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 21 January 2017 low to 30 November 2017 high, close to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2-year downtrend from 20 January 2014 high to 21 January 2016 low and the swing high area of 28 Jan/18 Feb 2015.

The daily RSI oscillator remains bullish above its support and still has potential room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that upside momentum of price action remains intact.

The relative chart of MGM China versus the benchmark Hang Seng Index (HSI) and its technical elements advocate for a potential outperformance of MGM China against HSI.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 16.58

Resistance: 19.66/20.00

Next supports: 15.40 & 12.50

Conclusion

As long as the 16.58 pivotal support holds, MGM China is likely to see a continuation of its medium-term up move to target the next resistance at 19.66/20.00

On the other hand, failure to hold above 16.58 may negate the preferred bullish tone to see a slide to test the ascending channel support at 15.40. A break below 15.40 is likely to trigger a deeper decline towards the next support at 12.50.

