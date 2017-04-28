hk stock focus medium term uptrend remains intact for mgm china 1850452017

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
April 28, 2017 4:36 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Technical Outlook on MGM China (2282-HKG)

MGM China_(daily)_28 Apr 2017

MGM China versus HSI_daily_28 Apr 2017(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

  • MGM China has started to reverse from its 2 year horrendous downtrend from January 2014 where it shed 78% to print a low of 7.83 on 21 January 2016. Current price action has recovered close to a third of the aforementioned losses.
  • From the 07 July 2016 low, the stock has evolved into a medium-term bullish ascending channel with its upper boundary now at 19.66/20.00.
  • The aforementioned ascending channel resistance also confluences with the 0.618 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 21 January 2017 low to 30 November 2017 high, close to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2-year downtrend from 20 January 2014 high to 21 January 2016 low and the swing high area of 28 Jan/18 Feb 2015.
  • The daily RSI oscillator remains bullish above its support and still has potential room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that upside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • The relative chart of MGM China versus the benchmark Hang Seng Index (HSI) and its technical elements advocate for  a potential outperformance of MGM China against HSI.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 16.58

Resistance: 19.66/20.00

Next supports: 15.40 & 12.50

Conclusion

As long as the 16.58 pivotal support holds, MGM China is likely to see a continuation of its medium-term up move to target the next resistance at 19.66/20.00

On the other hand, failure to hold above 16.58 may negate the preferred bullish tone to see a slide to test the ascending channel support at 15.40. A break below 15.40 is likely to trigger a deeper decline towards the next support at 12.50.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus ahead of US CPI
Today 11:00 AM
Leverage in forex: definition, examples and calculator
Today 08:15 AM
EUR/USD, Gold key levels ahead of today’s US CPI report: European open
Today 06:28 AM
WTI crude oil and natural gas fan fears of another round of inflation
Today 04:10 AM
USD/JPY eyes test of key highs ahead of US CPI: Asian Open – 10th August 2023
Yesterday 11:42 PM
Oil at new highs, Nasdaq and Banks down again
Yesterday 07:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.