Medium-term technical outlook on China Life (HKG: 2628)

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

The recent 3-weeks of pull-back (-9%) from its 31 May 2017 high of 26.05 has led the China Life to revert back to the lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel in place since 16 June 2016 low at 23.65.

The aforementioned ascending channel support of 23.65 also confluences with the 23.6% Fibonacci projection of the on-going medium-term uptrend in progress since 16 June 2016 low to 31 May 2017 high.

The daily RSI oscillator has managed to stall a rebound at its corresponding support level of 37% which suggests that medium-term upside momentum of price action has resurfaced.

The next significant resistance stands at the 27.50/28.17 zone which is defined by the upper boundary of the aforementioned ascending channel and a Fibonacci cluster (0.764 Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 26 October 2015 high to 16 June 2016 low & the 0.618 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 16 June 2016 low to 17 March 2017 high projected from 18 April 2017 low).

Relative strength analysis suggest that China Life is likely to continue to outperform the benchmark HSCEI (an index that consists of China based “H” shares listed in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) (refer to the last chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 23.65

Resistances: 26.05 & 27.50/28.17

Next support: 21.80/21.00

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 23.65 pivotal support holds, China Life is likely to resume its potential bullish impulsive upleg within its medium-term uptrend to retest 26.05 (31 May 2017 swing high) before targeting the next resistance zone of 27.50/28.17.

However, a break below (daily close) 23.65 may invalidate the medium-term uptrend to open up scope for a corrective decline towards the next support at 21.80/21.00 in the first step.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.