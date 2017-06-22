hk stock focus china life back at ascending channel support 1854652017

Medium-term technical outlook on China Life (HKG: 2628) (Click to enlarge charts) Key technical elements The recent 3-weeks of pull-back (-9%) from its 31 May […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 22, 2017 6:16 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Medium-term technical outlook on China Life (HKG: 2628)

China Life_22 Jun 2017

China Life versus HSCEI_22 Jun 2017(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

  • The recent 3-weeks of pull-back (-9%) from its 31 May 2017 high of 26.05 has led the China Life to revert back to the lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel in place since 16 June 2016 low at 23.65.
  • The aforementioned ascending channel support of 23.65 also confluences with the 23.6% Fibonacci projection of the on-going medium-term uptrend in progress since 16 June 2016 low to 31 May 2017 high.
  • The daily RSI oscillator has managed to stall a rebound at its corresponding support level of 37% which suggests that medium-term upside momentum of price action has resurfaced.
  • The next significant resistance stands at the 27.50/28.17 zone which is defined by the upper boundary of the aforementioned ascending channel and a Fibonacci cluster (0.764 Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 26 October 2015 high to 16 June 2016 low & the 0.618 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 16 June 2016 low to 17 March 2017 high projected from 18 April 2017 low).
  • Relative strength analysis suggest that China Life is likely to continue to outperform the benchmark HSCEI (an index that consists of China based “H” shares listed in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) (refer to the last chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 23.65

Resistances: 26.05 & 27.50/28.17

Next support: 21.80/21.00

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 23.65 pivotal support holds, China Life is likely to resume its potential bullish impulsive upleg within its medium-term uptrend to retest 26.05 (31 May 2017 swing high) before targeting the next resistance zone of 27.50/28.17.

However, a break below (daily close) 23.65 may invalidate the medium-term uptrend to open up scope for a corrective decline towards the next support at 21.80/21.00 in the first step.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.