Medium-term technical outlook on China Life (HKG: 2628) (Click to enlarge charts) Key technical elements The recent 3-weeks of pull-back (-9%) from its 31 May […]
Pivot (key support): 23.65
Resistances: 26.05 & 27.50/28.17
Next support: 21.80/21.00
Therefore as long as the 23.65 pivotal support holds, China Life is likely to resume its potential bullish impulsive upleg within its medium-term uptrend to retest 26.05 (31 May 2017 swing high) before targeting the next resistance zone of 27.50/28.17.
However, a break below (daily close) 23.65 may invalidate the medium-term uptrend to open up scope for a corrective decline towards the next support at 21.80/21.00 in the first step.
