Historically USDCHF Has Been Bearish In September

Using historical data, we’ve mapped out a seasonal matrix for FX majors and noted the bearish tendency for USD/CHF in September.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 30, 2019 2:05 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Historically, September Has Been A Bearish Month For USD/CHF

Using historical data, we’ve mapped out a seasonal matrix for FX majors and noted the bearish tendency for USD/CHF in September.

The matrix may appear a little confusing at first, although what we’re essentially looking for is a high positive (low negative) number to suggest a stronger, seasonal tendency.

Using 30 years of historical monthly data, a final score is derived from two measurements; how many peers it closed higher against for the month, over 50% of the time. For example, 100% means it closed higher for the month against all other currencies, more often than not. Whereas -100% means a currency closed lower for the month, more often than not.

Using the Japanese yen as an example, is shows that over the past 30 years, JPY has closed higher against all of its peers more often than not in August, on average. It’s also encouraging to see that JPY is currently the strongest major month-to-date, to show it followed its seasonal tendency this month.

However, as we head into the new month it’s worth noting that CHF scored 100%and USD scored -71.4% in September to suggest short USD/CHF as a potential trade idea. Taking this a step further, USD/CHF has posted a bearish return 70% of the time, over the past 30-years. That said, seasonality should be used wisely and not as a predictive tool. There are clearly many drivers in currency pair, so whilst we can use it as part of our initial research, we should let price action be our guide.



As we head towards the weekend, USD/CHF has caught a bid from safe-haven flows. However, price action remains below a bearish trendline and the 78.6% Fibonacci level. Moreover, the four most volatile days since June have been bearish, which suggests the current rally could be corrective.

  • If the trendline caps as resistance, bears can look to enter short a potential swing trade short next week
  • If the trendine breaks, there could be bullish opportunities between the 0.99 to the 0.9952 area, where the 100 and 200-day MA’s reside. That said, bulls may have to refer to lower timeframes to capture smaller moves.
  • Take note that USD/CHF is likely to close the session with a monthly bullish hammer, and a break of the August high confirms a monthly reversal and invalids the short bias.

Related tags: Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.