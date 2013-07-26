hilsenrath dovish strike vs the charts 21312013

Record highs in the stock market, 6-year highs in US consumer sentiment, the longest streak of +100K NFP in 12 years, 6-year lows in unemployment […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 26, 2013 3:08 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Record highs in the stock market, 6-year highs in US consumer sentiment, the longest streak of +100K NFP in 12 years, 6-year lows in unemployment rate, 2-year highs in bond yields. With these dynamics at play, the Fed ought to scale down monthly asset purchases, by at least $10 bn this year (even if it is symbolic) to account for the change in fundamentals over the last 6 months (and not the last 6 weeks). Failure to do so, is serious lapse of credibility to Bernanke and doves at the Fed.

Ahead of this week’s trifecta of major US events, Q2 GDP (Wed), FOMC decision (Wed) and jobs report (Fri), the debate on whether the Fed will start tapering this year should grow noisier just when Bernanke’s message appeared to have grown in clarity.

Hilsenrath track record?

WSJ reporter Jon Hilsenrath’s latest market-moving article was once again (dovish and USD-negative), suggesting the Fed will lower the unemployment threshold required before raising rates to below the current suggested threshold of 6.5%.

Recall, over a month ago, Hilsenrath again crushed the hawks when he said the Fed would likely push back market expectations of a rate hike. That dovish article was published 6 days before the June 19 FOMC, which ended up being unexpectedly hawkish, as Fed Chairman Bernanke for the first time suggested that tapering would start this year.

Two weeks later, the minutes of that same FOMC meeting elicited a dovish interpretation, revealing that most members wanted to see more evidence of macro improvement-particularly in labour markets-before tapering would begin.

Looking closely, markets are to blame. Traders are not distinguishing between the requirements for tapering and conditions for raising interest rates. The former, we were told by the Fed requires “more evidence that the projected acceleration in economic activity would occur before reducing the pace of asset purchases”, while higher interest rates require the decline in unemployment rate to near the 6.5%. Hilsenrath’s latest article suggests the Fed would want an unemployment threshold lower than 6.5%.

But reactions to conditions of higher rates are premature as any rate hike isn’t expected to occur until end of 2014 or even 2015. What matters now, is communicating the timing of tapering asset purchases and not higher rates. And as Bernanke has already reiterated is, the scaling down of asset purchases does not necessarily mean a tightening of policy as the Fed plans to maintain policy accommodation as needed and the balance sheet expanding.

The charts below illustrate record gains in US stock markets , 6-year highs in consumer sentiment, 6-year lows in unemployment and 2-year highs in bond yields. With these dynamics at play, the Fed ought to scale down monthly asset purchases, by at least $5 bn this year (even if it is symbolic) to account for the change in fundamentals over the last 6 months (and not the last 6 weeks).

One other thing to bear in mind:

Since Bernanke shall leave the central bank this year, he is highly unlikely to depart while keeping the asset purchasing program “as is” behind him. Failing to do so would label him as Greenspan Bubble Master #2,  starting the QE bubble without a plan to end it or even scaling it down.

 

 

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.