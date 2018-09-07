Heavy metals drag European shares

Europe’s equity market bounce on Friday was of the ‘blink, and you’ll miss it’ sort - with a commodity theme.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 7, 2018 3:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

Europe’s equity market bounce on Friday was of the ‘blink, and you’ll miss it’ sort - with a commodity theme.

Concave to convex

A concave week for European shares? Earlier smatterings of green faded fast. A disproportionate positive contribution from the year’s worst-performer, telecoms – led by two of the biggest sector underperformers (BT and Telecom Italia on ‘break-up talk’) at that – was an unreliable uptick. The region’s sensitivity to collateral commodity metal damage also continues. Copper has fallen off the wagon after its first three-session rally since late August. This has abruptly ended respite for Europe’s mining shares.

When Dr. Copper catches a cold

Among principal global indices, COMEX’s main copper contract’s strongest correlation coefficient over the year to date is with the Shanghai Composite (0.4141%; linear returns). That’s not particularly surprising though it is a reminder that industrial commodities (including crude oil) are a common denominator for jointly-negative session across Europe and Asia. As for oil, emerging market turmoil also casts shadow on an already deteriorating supply/demand structure. This is underscored by builds shown this week in gasoline and crude inventories with uncertainty about what happens after 4th November, the date when the second round of reinstated sanctions on Iran will kick in. Saudi Arabia’s intentions remain opaque. Up the commodity food chain in gold, buyers are still lightly taking up opportunities offered by the latest dollar pause and safety flows. But equity investors are largely looking through this. Gold’s lustre is thin and on balance unlikely to last. All told, it looks like stock markets with a high dependence on basic resources are exposed to the dwindling reflation trade through that thin armour. This should hold true in weeks ahead.

U.S. indices set to remain immune

U.S. shares have participated—in fact led, chiefly via the Nasdaq 100—this week’s descent. But the tech-dominated market’s reversal has only sliced a sliver off U.S. indices’ upward divergence. As discussed this week, it’s simply too soon for ravages of trade disputes and dollar dominance to become more evenly distributed whilst U.S. readings affirm the economy remains on cruise control. Confirmation of another strong month in labour markets on Friday would play to the narrative, though reaction may be delayed for a session or two. (Expected: 191,000 payrolls vs. July’s 157,000, 3.8% employment rate vs. 3.9%, 2.7% hourly earnings growth; unchanged). Even if the data fall short, it will—of course—not mean the slowdown that is increasingly widely expected late in 2019, has arrived early.

Hairline dollar cracks

A warning that U.S. equities might forego their usual slight benefit from strong payrolls came from the dollar’s barely perceptible uptick after robust ISM non-manufacturing data on Thursday, including a milestone in the employment index. Another clue is that the 2-year/10-year Treasury spread looks capped under a late July peak, pointing to weakening resolve among dollar bulls, a subset of wavering risk appetite overall. We think this slight angst will quickly pass, though it is a window for other majors, chiefly the euro and sterling. Note that despite a supposed lift for the pound by iridescent Brexit news, it is about 0.3% lower this week. The euro is up 0.9%.

Trade, Trump, China – and maybe Japan

If there’s one thing that can obscure market captivation with the U.S. job market, it’s Trump commentary and speculation. An overnight report suggested Japan could return to a more central position in the frame for a dose of the U.S. President’s trade ire. A threatened $200bn tariff ramp has overhung the whole week, bookended by China’s overnight reminder that it considers retaliation obligatory. China’s FX regulator just announced a “small drop” in its huge FX reserves (the majority is in dollars). In July, the holdings surprisingly inched higher (just the odd $1.51bn) to $3.112 trillion, despite cross-market gyrations. This week’s surprise fall is largely immaterial, and the FX regulator has reiterated stable intentions. Even so, speculators are alert to any tiny hint that China’s monetary authorities could deploy reserves (including U.S. Treasurys) in the trade conflict. Trade can keep the market’s rapt attention for the remainder of Friday, at least.


Related tags: Bonds Brent Crude Oil Dollar Shares market Sterling UK 100 USD Commodities NFP Oil EUR Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bonds articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
By:
David Scutt
January 14, 2025 10:50 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY: Bearish break signals deeper slide as US yields retreat
    By:
    David Scutt
    November 26, 2024 10:21 PM
      Gold trading
      Yields, gold slump on Trump Treasury pick, ceasefire deal
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 25, 2024 09:34 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY takes 161, Bond yields rise on prospects of Trump round 2
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 1, 2024 11:04 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.