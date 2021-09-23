Hawkish BOE sends GBP higher Whats next for the Pound

With the addition of Ramsden to the tapering talk and the 'market tightening' phrase thrown in, this meeting was more hawkish than expected

September 23, 2021 5:44 PM

Hawkish BOE sends GBP higher; What’s next for the Pound?

The BOE left rates unchanged at 0.1% and their bond-buying program unchanged at GBP 895 billion,  both as expected, at their September 2021 meeting.  However,  Ramsden joined Saunders as the two dissenters in favor of lowering the overall QE amount to GBP 860 billion.  In addition, they noted that “some market tightening over the forecast period was likely to be necessary to be consistent with meeting the inflation target sustainably in the medium term”.  With the addition of Ramsden to the tapering talk and the “market tightening” phrase thrown in, this meeting was more hawkish than expected.

Everything you need to know about the Bank of England

The immediate reaction for the Pound was to go bid. For the day, GBP/USD was up nearly 120 pips!  However, the pair has been making lower highs since May 31st, when it reached 1.4241.  The pair traded below 1.4000 on June 17th and hasn’t looked back.  GBP/USD is currently in a symmetrical triangle since making a low of 1.2571 on July 20th.  With the help of US Dollar buying into the FOMC meeting, the pair briefly pushed below the bottom rising trendline of the triangle to 1.3609.  With the hawkish BOE and a “Buy the rumor, sell the fact” trade in the US Dollar, GBP/USD was off to the races!

20210923gbpusddailyci

Source: Tradgview, Stone X

Guide to Pound sterling 

On a 240-minute chart, GBP/USD has bounced towards the 50% retracement from the highs of September 14th to Wednesday’s lows and horizonal resistance at 1.3761/1.3764, which acts as first resistance.  Above is the 50 Day Moving Average at 1.3785 and then the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the same timeframe at 1.3797.  There are additional levels before reaching the downward sloping longer term channel near 1.3830. Symmetrical triangles typically resolve themselves in the direction of the trend prior to the triangle.  Traders should also question how much longer the DXY will selloff with the hawkish FOMC statement. In this case, traders may expect GBP/USD to move lower. If so, Wednesday’s low and horizontal support are near 1.3609/1.3605 and then additional horizontal support near 1.3572.

20210923gbpusd240ci

Source: Tradgview, Stone X


Trade GBP/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore


The initial reaction of EUR/GBP was to move lower as the Pound was making its run higher.  The pair has been moving lower in a channel pattern since putting in near term highs at 0.8718.  On Wednesday, the pair spiked through the top trendline of the channel to 0.8613, before reversing and closing the day with a shooting star formation, a one candle reversal pattern.  Price did indeed move lower today, however it was halted at the first support level, the 50 Day Moving Average of 0.8544. 

20210923eurgbpdailyci

Source: Tradgview, Stone X

If the pair can move below the 50 Day Moving Average,  the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the August 10th lows to the September 7th highs sits just below at 0.8513, however price did spike through that level on September 16th to 0.8500, setting up a possible double top if price breaks below. The final support before reaching the double top target of 0.8408 is the August 10th lows at 0.8450, which also confluences with the bottom trendline of the longer-term channel.  If price bounces, intraday resistance is at 0.8563, ahead of Thursday’s highs at 0.8589 and then Wednesday’s test of the prior highs at 0.8614. 

20210923eurgbp240ci

Source: Tradgview, Stone X


Trade EUR/GBP now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore


With a more hawkish BOE today, the Pound has gone bid against many currencies.  However, it will be tough to maintain its strength in some pairs.  The FOMC was the most hawkish they’ve been since the pandemic began, and one must wonder whether GBP can maintain its strength against it.  However, vs the Euro, the Pound appears to be making a move towards the opposite side of the channel. 

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: GBP Forex BOE Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast unlikely to be altered by French elections
Today 02:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rise as inflation cools in line with forecasts
Yesterday 01:50 PM
Forex Seasonality – July 2024: GBP/USD Rally Potential Amid Summer Doldrums?
Yesterday 12:19 PM
Gold forecast: XAUUSD defends support ahead of key data and elections
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Crude Oil Outlook: Monthly Close Ahead of FOMC Minutes Week
Yesterday 11:02 AM
UK, French Elections, US Employment and PMIs: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:46 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

united_kingdom_03
GBP/USD forecast: Fed dot plot, US inflation set to shake things up
By:
David Scutt
June 8, 2024 08:00 PM
    united_kingdom_03
    GBPUSD Analysis: Economic Optimism Meets Dovish BOE Outlook
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    May 7, 2024 12:26 PM
      united_kingdom_02
      GBP/USD forecast: Seasonality favours April, particularly from the 8th
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 3, 2024 02:49 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD forecast: Bullish breakout faces US inflation test, buying the dip preferred
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 9, 2024 04:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.