Has USDJPY printed a blow off high or building for another leg higher?

Positive developments overnight as both Moscow and Kyiv reported peace talks in Istanbul have been productive and after Russia claimed it would pare back activities in Kyiv and Chernihiv.

March 30, 2022 3:23 AM
Japanese Flag

Positive developments overnight as both Moscow and Kyiv reported peace talks in Istanbul have been productive and after Russia claimed it would pare back activities in Kyiv and Chernihiv.

As the market waits for more evidence of a lasting ceasefire, attention will be on the March 31st Fiscal year-end in Japan. More so after USDJPYs near-vertical rally in March.

Over the past 48 hours, USDJPY has pulled back from above 125.00 to near 122.00. The pullback on a mix of profit-taking, rebalancing flows for Japanese fiscal year-end, a retracement lower in U.S yields and after comments from a Japan MoF official who noted “sudden volatility in FX markets isn’t desirable.”

While more of this jawboning from Japanese officials is likely, it will likely only dampen the speed of USDJPY’s ascent rather than reverse its direction.

This is because the driver of USDJPY will continue to be the monetary policy divergence between a hawkish Federal Reserve contrasted with a dovish Bank of Japan. It is amplified by Japan’s need to buy USD’s to pay for energy imports.

The chart below is a monthly chart of USDJPY going back to 1995, useful in gauging whether this month’s explosive rally has been a blow-off type high or the next stage of an impulsive rally higher.

After breaking above downtrend resistance at 117.00ish from the 1998 August, 147.67 high USJPY stalled this week ahead of a 20-year layer of horizontal resistance between 126 and 127.

Should USDJPY register a sustained break above 126/127, it would signal the next leg higher in USDJPY is underway, towards the 135.16 high of 2002 with scope to the 147.67 high of 1998. Until then, dips back towards 120.00 should be well supported.

USDJPY 30th of March

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of Mar 30, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

A

Related tags: USD JPY Trading FOREX Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Nears Record Highs as “Year of Metals” Continues
Today 08:00 AM
Equities weekly forecast: Nvidia, Zoom, Target
Today 02:00 AM
Silver analysis: precious metal takes out $30
Yesterday 03:00 PM
GBPUSD Analysis: April Highs Set a Weekly Ceiling
Yesterday 02:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for a quiet start below 40,000
Yesterday 01:23 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday - May 17, 2024
Yesterday 12:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD JPY articles

Research
AUD/USD breaks out, USD/JPY rolls over amidst worst day of 2024 for USD
By:
Matt Simpson
May 15, 2024 11:22 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD, AUD/USD, gold look set to take advantage of US dollar weakness
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 9, 2024 10:15 PM
      japan_06
      USD/JPY: Bullish case eroding fast as US economic data rolls over
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 6, 2024 12:20 AM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY: Toppy US bond yields, BOJ intervention threat mean the game has changed
        By:
        David Scutt
        May 3, 2024 01:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.