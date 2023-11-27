Hang Seng, USD/CNH provide conflicting signals towards China’s economic outlook

China’s economic recovery looks anything but self-sustaining, even with increased government support measures

USD/CNH has proven resilient to recent wobbles, helping to underpin some other Asian FX pairs

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, in contrast, cannot sustain a meaningful bounce, suggesting the path of least resistance may still be lower

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the USD/CNH are providing conflicting signals on the outlook for Chinese markets, providing a reminder for traders not to become too attached to a particular position, be it bearish or bullish. With the data yet to uniformly show the recovery in the Chinese economy is sustainable, it points to continued choppiness moving forward.

USD/CNH holding gains but looks vulnerable near-term

Looking at USD/CNH, it has been able to sustain its bounce against the US dollar, in contrast to USD/JPY which has rebounded strongly over the past week, taking it back towards the key 150 level.

While it comes with the disclaimer there has been ongoing intervention from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to curb yuan weakness against the USD in onshore and offshore markets recently, it’s noteworthy USD/CNH started its uptrend this year earlier than USD/JPY. It also topped out sooner and has also broken its uptrend, something USD/JPY has not. Given the price action and relative importance of both nations to the global economy, the argument can be made that CNH is leading JPY right now.

Looking at USD/CNH on the daily, it tried and failed on two separate occasions last week to break through its 200-day moving average, suggesting this level could be important in determining where the pair moves heading into 2024. The inability to stage a clean break, coupled with the recent price action, signals a push back towards resistance at 7.1750 could be on the cards near-term. If that were to eventuate, it would help improve the risk rewards of potential long or short trades.

Above this level, visible resistance may be encountered at 7.2100 and again at 7.2370. On the downside, the 200-day at 7.1370 is found just above horizontal support starting at 7.1200. Beyond that, there isn’t a lot of major visible support evident until 7 to the USD.

Hang Seng needs a bounce to discourage bears

In contrast to the bullish trend for CNH, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has been anything but recently, rejected twice at resistance located at 18250, sending it careening back towards the lows hit earlier this year. The price action on Monday has been particularly bearish, not only slicing through the 50-day moving average but also horizontal support at 17560. If there’s not a sizeable bounce in the second half of the session, a close below may embolden bears to seek out the lows located below 17000, especially with MACD on the cusp of crossing over and RSI breaking its uptrend.

The poor price action conflicts with optimistic headlines surrounding state-linked support for Chinese property developers last week, likely reflecting a lack of detail to allow for a more meaningful bounce. Today’s breakdown also coincides with news foreign capital outflows from mainland Chinese equities were the highest in more than a month last Friday, a strong signal offshore investors may be using pops in Chinese markets to reduce their overall exposure.

