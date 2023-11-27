Hang Seng, USD/CNH provide conflicting signals towards China’s economic outlook

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the USD/CNH are providing conflicting signals on the outlook for Chinese markets, providing a reminder for traders not to become too attached to a particular position, be it bearish or bullish.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 4:33 AM
china_08
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • China’s economic recovery looks anything but self-sustaining, even with increased government support measures
  • USD/CNH has proven resilient to recent wobbles, helping to underpin some other Asian FX pairs
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, in contrast, cannot sustain a meaningful bounce, suggesting the path of least resistance may still be lower

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the USD/CNH are providing conflicting signals on the outlook for Chinese markets, providing a reminder for traders not to become too attached to a particular position, be it bearish or bullish. With the data yet to uniformly show the recovery in the Chinese economy is sustainable, it points to continued choppiness moving forward.

USD/CNH holding gains but looks vulnerable near-term

Looking at USD/CNH, it has been able to sustain its bounce against the US dollar, in contrast to USD/JPY which has rebounded strongly over the past week, taking it back towards the key 150 level.

While it comes with the disclaimer there has been ongoing intervention from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to curb yuan weakness against the USD in onshore and offshore markets recently, it’s noteworthy USD/CNH started its uptrend this year earlier than USD/JPY. It also topped out sooner and has also broken its uptrend, something USD/JPY has not. Given the price action and relative importance of both nations to the global economy, the argument can be made that CNH is leading JPY right now.

cnh nov 27

Looking at USD/CNH on the daily, it tried and failed on two separate occasions last week to break through its 200-day moving average, suggesting this level could be important in determining where the pair moves heading into 2024. The inability to stage a clean break, coupled with the recent price action, signals a push back towards resistance at 7.1750 could be on the cards near-term. If that were to eventuate, it would help improve the risk rewards of potential long or short trades.

Above this level, visible resistance may be encountered at 7.2100 and again at 7.2370. On the downside, the 200-day at 7.1370 is found just above horizontal support starting at 7.1200. Beyond that, there isn’t a lot of major visible support evident until 7 to the USD.

Hang Seng needs a bounce to discourage bears

In contrast to the bullish trend for CNH, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has been anything but recently, rejected twice at resistance located at 18250, sending it careening back towards the lows hit earlier this year. The price action on Monday has been particularly bearish, not only slicing through the 50-day moving average but also horizontal support at 17560. If there’s not a sizeable bounce in the second half of the session, a close below may embolden bears to seek out the lows located below 17000, especially with MACD on the cusp of crossing over and RSI breaking its uptrend.

hang seng nov 27

The poor price action conflicts with optimistic headlines surrounding state-linked support for Chinese property developers last week, likely reflecting a lack of detail to allow for a more meaningful bounce. Today’s breakdown also coincides with news foreign capital outflows from mainland Chinese equities were the highest in more than a month last Friday, a strong signal offshore investors may be using pops in Chinese markets to reduce their overall exposure.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Equities Hang Seng USD CNH FX

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD bulls eye move to 1.27: European open – Nov 27, 2023
Today 04:38 AM
Gold, AUD/USD: Softer US dollar and bond yields provide window for upside
Yesterday 11:23 PM
USD/JPY bulls eye break of 150, Crude oil is flat for the year: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:58 PM
Oil price falls on OPEC disarray, VIX falls again
November 24, 2023 09:25 PM
GBP/USD outlook: Cable climbs to 1.26 handle
November 24, 2023 04:50 PM
FTSE analysis: Time for UK to join global rally?
November 24, 2023 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

china_08
Hang Seng, USD/CNH provide conflicting signals towards China’s economic outlook
By:
David Scutt
Today 04:33 AM
    aus_04
    ASX 200: Downside risks build on hawkish RBA, unconvincing price action
    By:
    David Scutt
    November 23, 2023 05:28 AM
      Wall Street sign with a building in background
      Nasdaq 100: Macro takes the wheel as Nvidia clears high earnings hurdle
      By:
      David Scutt
      November 21, 2023 11:24 PM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD, ASX 200: Struggling for traction following latest corrective bounce
        By:
        David Scutt
        November 16, 2023 01:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.