Hong Kong 40 Index – proxy for Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Pivot (key support): 22730

Resistance: 23500 & 24100

Next support: 22385

The recent drastic decline from the 02 Dec 2013 high has rebounded close to its crucial support at 22385 which also corresponds to the 200-day Moving Average. (see daily chart). Price action has also shaped a daily “Bullish Piercing” candlestick pattern coupled with a bullish divergence seen in the Stochastic oscillator (higher lows seen in oscillator versus lower lows in price actions). An interesting point to highlight is that the previous two bullish divergence signals seen in the Stochastic oscillator have led to bullish price reactions on the Index. (see daily chart).

Based on these confluence of positive elements, the current downside momentum appears to have abated and the Index is likely to see a short-term upswing move to test its resistance at 23500 as long as the pivot (key support) at 22730 holds (see 4 hour chart). Only a break above 23500 may fuel a further recovery towards the next resistance at 24100.

On the other hand, a break below the 22730 support may see drop to retest the crucial support at 22385.

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.