Daily Outlook, Tues 21 June 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index future)’s earlier push up is now residing just below this week key medium-term pivotal resistance at 20820/21050 (click here to recap our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday).

Key elements

Despite the 3.9% rally seen from last Thursday 16 June low of 19880, the Index is still capped below by its descending trendline resistance in place since 26 October 2015 high which also confluences closely with lower limit of the medium-term pivotal resistance zone of 20820/21050 and the pull-back resistance of the former short-term ascending channel’s support (depicted in dotted brown)

Both the 4 and 1 hour Stochastic oscillator has reached their respective extreme overbought level which suggest limited upside potential in terms of price action at this juncture as short-term upside momentum is being “overstretched”. Potential short-term downside reversal in price action.

The near-term supports rest at 20300 (yesterday’s opening gap) follow by last week low of 19880.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 20820 Pivot (key resistance): 21050 Supports: 20300 & 19880 Next resistance: 21400

Conclusion

As long as the 21050 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a potential short-term downside reversal at this juncture to target the support at 20300 and even last week’s low of 19880. However, a clearance (daily close) above the 21050 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred medium-term bearish view for a further push up to retest the 07 June 2016 minor swing high at 21400 in the first step.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.