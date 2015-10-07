What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to break above the 22260 range top (the weekly pivotal resistance) and close above it after the cash market ended its session today, 07 October 2015.

Given the latest price action, the initial medium-term “last push” down scenario has been invalidated. Please click on this link for a recap on our initial weekly outlook published on Monday, 05 October 2015.

Key elements

The Index has staged a bullish breakout from a “Double Bottom” chart configuration with its pull-back support now at 22260/22180. This type of bullish breakout indicates a change in trend (sentiment) from a multi-month downtrend in place since the 26 May 2015 high of 28566 to see the start of a potential multi-month uptrend (see daily chart).

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has just pierced above its resistance and 50% neutrality level. This observation suggests a revival in upside momentum (see 4 hour chart).

The significant resistance to watch on the medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) will be at 23500/24000 which is defined by the exit potential of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout, descending trendline joining the highs since 26 May 2015 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 26 May 2015 high to 24 August 2015 low.

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 22260/22180

Pivot (key support): 21700

Resistance: 23500/24000

Next support: 20290/20070

Conclusion

As long as the 21710 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is now expected to see a further potential recovery to target the 23500/24000 resistance zone in the medium-term (1 to 3 weeks).

On the flipside, a break below the 21700 pivotal support is likely considered as a “bull trap” to see another round of choppy price action to retest the range support at 20290/20070.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.