hang seng index weekly outlook update 05 oct to 09 oct last push down scenario invalidated now recov
What happened earlier The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to break above the 22260 range top (the weekly […]
What happened earlier The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to break above the 22260 range top (the weekly […]
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to break above the 22260 range top (the weekly pivotal resistance) and close above it after the cash market ended its session today, 07 October 2015.
Given the latest price action, the initial medium-term “last push” down scenario has been invalidated. Please click on this link for a recap on our initial weekly outlook published on Monday, 05 October 2015.
Intermediate support: 22260/22180
Pivot (key support): 21700
Resistance: 23500/24000
Next support: 20290/20070
As long as the 21710 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is now expected to see a further potential recovery to target the 23500/24000 resistance zone in the medium-term (1 to 3 weeks).
On the flipside, a break below the 21700 pivotal support is likely considered as a “bull trap” to see another round of choppy price action to retest the range support at 20290/20070.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.